Energy Sector Update for 01/14/2021: EQNR, BP, TOT, GEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading mostly lower before markets open on Thursday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 0.3%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) slipped 0.9% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) lost 0.6%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined $0.50 to $52.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.67 per barrel to $55.39 and the natural gas futures were 1 cent higher to $2.74 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR), along with its strategic partner bp (BP), on Wednesday secured a contract to provide New York State with offshore wind power. Shares of BP gained 1%, while EQNR shares rose 0.7% during pre-bell Thursday.

Meanwhile, Total (TOT) was trading fractionally lower. The company and Apache said Thursday they have made a new oil and gas discovery at the Keskesi East-1 well in Block 58 off the coast of Suriname.

In other sector news, Genesis Energy (GEL) was flat after the company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.15 per common unit. The distribution, which was unchanged from the previous quarter, will be paid on Feb. 12 to holders of record as of Jan. 29.

