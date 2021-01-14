Energy Sector Update for 01/14/2021: CEO,LQDT,CEQP

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 30 cents to $53.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 5 cents to $56.10 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was declining 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.9% gain.

In company news, CNOOC (CEO) was 4.6% higher this afternoon, overcoming any negative effect from the outgoing Trump Administration Thursday adding the Chinese energy company to its US Bureau of Industry and Security's Entity List restricting certain export activities, citing its alleged ties with the Chinese government. In a statement, the US Commerce Department said CNOOC has been helping China threaten offshore oil and gas exploration and production in the South China Sea and "driving up the political risk" for potential international partners."

Liquidity Services (LQDT) rose 2.5% after Thursday saying it was selling two unused, high-pressure hydrocracker reactors in Busan, South Korea, for an unnamed seller through its AllSurplus.com online auction website. The sale will include all saddles and asset supports as well as all available data books, drawings, and technical data.

Crestwood Midstream Partners (CEQP) climbed nearly 1% after the pipeline company said investors tendered nearly $399.2 million of its 6.25% senior notes due 2023 by Wednesday's 5 pm ET deadline, representing 58.1% of the outstanding notes. Investors will receive an $8.40 premium for each $1,000 of the notes they tendered, plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

