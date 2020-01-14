Energy Sector Update for 01/14/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, TRCH, TGC, LLEX

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.19%

CVX: -0.05%

COP: flat

SLB: -0.08%

OXY: +0.49%

Most of the biggest energy stocks were trading lower before markets open on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate oil, the US standard, was up 57 cents to $58.65 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while global benchmark Brent crude advanced 78 cents to $64.98 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) climbed more than 1% while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) was up more than 1.2%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) retreated more than 25% after announcing plans for a public offering of its common stock. The company plans to use net proceeds for general business purposes, including drilling new wells, possible acquisitions and for working capital.

(+) Tengasco (TGC), which gained more than 14%. The oil and gas exploration and production company's board has launched a strategic review to explore business alternatives, including a potential transaction or combination. The board retained Roth Capital Partners LLC as financial adviser in connection with the review.

(+) Lilis Energy (LLEX), which rose more than 2% before the open. The company recently announced that Varde Partners made a non-binding offer to acquire the 74.3% of Lilis shares it doesn't already own for 25 cents each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.