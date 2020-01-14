Energy Sector Update for 01/14/2020: SSL,XOM,TRCH

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.73%

CVX -0.39%

COP +0.04%

SLB -0.43%

OXY +1.57%

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 39 cents to $58.47 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 67 cents to $64.87 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.16 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Sasol (SSL) slid more than 4% after the South African petrochemicals company reported an explosion and fire Monday afternoon at its low-density polyethylene unit in Lake Charles, La. The unit was nearing completion when the explosion occurred, the company said, adding it was able to extinguish the fire and that there were no injuries or damage to other units at the facility.

In other sector news:

(-) ExxonMobil (XOM) was fractionally lower. The energy major Tuesday said it has licensed its Flexicoking technology to privately held Axens. The global license also grants Axens use of Exxon's process to convert residual oil into lower-cost fuels. Financial terms were not undisclosed.

(-) Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) dropped 28% after Tuesday pricing a $2.3 million public offering of nearly 3.3 million common shares at 70 cents each, representing a 21% discount to Monday's closing price.

