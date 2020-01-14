Energy Sector Update for 01/14/2020: LNG,SSL,XOM,TRCH

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.88%

CVX -0.61%

COP -0.26%

SLB +0.20%

OXY +1.46%

Energy stocks were lower with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 15 cents higher at $58.23 per barrel, reversing a prior decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 38 cents to $64.58 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 1 cent to $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Cheniere Energy (LNG) was little changed in late trade after the liquified natural gas producer received approval from a federal regulator to start work to bring one of its two storage tanks at its Sabine Pass export facility back on line after a nearly two year shutdown, S&P Global Platts reported. A company spokesman told S&P Global Platts the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration Monday cleared Cheniere to focus its efforts on its Tank 1, which has been shut down since Jan 22, 2018, following an inadvertent release of gas. The company still needs approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to bring either of the tanks back into service.

In other sector news:

(-) ExxonMobil (XOM) was nearly 1% lower. The energy major Tuesday said it has licensed its Flexicoking technology to privately held Axens. The global license also grants Axens use of Exxon's process to convert residual oil into lower-cost fuels. Financial terms were not undisclosed.

(-) Sasol (SSL) slid almost 4% after the South African petrochemicals company reported an explosion and fire Monday afternoon at its low-density polyethylene unit in Lake Charles, La. The unit was nearing completion when the explosion occurred, the company said, adding it was able to extinguish the fire and that there were no injuries or damage to other units at the facility.

(-) Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) dropped 29% after Tuesday pricing a $2.3 million public offering of nearly 3.3 million common shares at $0.70 each, representing a 21% discount to Monday's closing price.

