Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2023: XPRO, TTE, MRO

Energy stocks were narrowly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.2% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.5% to $79.59 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude, the global benchmark, also was advancing 1% to $84.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.7% lower at $3.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) still was 0.5% higher, giving back most of a nearly 4% gain, following an upsized secondary offering of 8 million shares owned by affiliates of Oak Hill Advisors at $16.50 per share, or about 6.7% under its last closing price. The deal was increased in size by 700,000 shares over Oak Hill's original plans.

TotalEnergies (TTE) added 0.1% in recent trading after announcing the launch of the Deutsche Ostsee liquefied natural gas import terminal on the German Baltic coast. TotalEnergies provided a floating storage and regasification unit for the project and is expecting to become one of Germany's primary LNG suppliers in the future.

Marathon Oil (MRO) slid 1.3% after Piper Sandler cut its price target for the energy company's shares by $2 to $40 and Citigroup trimmed its price target for Marathon by $1 to $30 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.