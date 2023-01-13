Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2023: TTE, XPRO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by 0.26%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.66% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.59% at $78.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.39% to $84.36 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 3.95% lower at $3.55 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was slightly advancing after announcing the start-up of the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal.

Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) was more than 2% higher after saying an underwritten offering of 8 million shares of its common stock owned by certain funds and accounts affiliated with Oak Hill Advisors was priced at $16.50 per share.

