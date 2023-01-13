Energy
DUK

Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2023: DUK, XPRO, TTE, MRO

January 13, 2023 — 03:54 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks turned narrowly higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both climbing around 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.3% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.9% higher at $79.89 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude, the global benchmark, was advancing 1.5% to $85.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped another 5.8% to $3.48 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Duke Energy (DUK) eased fractionally after the utility company reached an agreement with regulators and consumer advocates to review its proposed $52 million increase in electric rates, down 41% from its original request to boost rates by $89 million starting April 1.

Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) gained 2.9% following pricing an upsized secondary offering of 8 million shares owned by affiliates of Oak Hill Advisors at $16.50 per share, or about 6.7% under its last closing price. The deal was increased in size by 700,000 shares over Oak Hill's original plans.

TotalEnergies (TTE) added 0.1% in recent trading after announcing the launch of the Deutsche Ostsee liquefied natural gas import terminal on the German Baltic coast. TotalEnergies provided a floating storage and regasification unit for the project and is expecting to become one of Germany's primary LNG suppliers in the future.

Marathon Oil (MRO) slid almost 1% after Piper Sandler cut its price target for the energy company's shares by $2 to $40 and Citigroup trimmed its price target for Marathon by $1 to $30 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DUK
XPRO
TTE
MRO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.