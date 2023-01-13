Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2023: DUK, XPRO, TTE, MRO

Energy stocks turned narrowly higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both climbing around 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.3% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.9% higher at $79.89 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude, the global benchmark, was advancing 1.5% to $85.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped another 5.8% to $3.48 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Duke Energy (DUK) eased fractionally after the utility company reached an agreement with regulators and consumer advocates to review its proposed $52 million increase in electric rates, down 41% from its original request to boost rates by $89 million starting April 1.

Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) gained 2.9% following pricing an upsized secondary offering of 8 million shares owned by affiliates of Oak Hill Advisors at $16.50 per share, or about 6.7% under its last closing price. The deal was increased in size by 700,000 shares over Oak Hill's original plans.

TotalEnergies (TTE) added 0.1% in recent trading after announcing the launch of the Deutsche Ostsee liquefied natural gas import terminal on the German Baltic coast. TotalEnergies provided a floating storage and regasification unit for the project and is expecting to become one of Germany's primary LNG suppliers in the future.

Marathon Oil (MRO) slid almost 1% after Piper Sandler cut its price target for the energy company's shares by $2 to $40 and Citigroup trimmed its price target for Marathon by $1 to $30 a share.

