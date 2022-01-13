Energy
FTSI

Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2022: FTSI,CLMT,AQN,AQN.TO,RRC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was dropping 0.4. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.52 lower at $82.12 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was declining $0.80 to $83.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled $0.59 to $4.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, FTS International (FTSI) was hanging onto a narrow gain, rising 0.5% in late trade, after the hydraulic fracturing company scheduled a special March 3 meeting for shareholders to vote on a proposed $407.5 million, all-cash buyout offer by privately held rival ProFrac Holdings. After the deal, FTS International will become a ProFrac subsidiary.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) rose 0.3% after the hydrocarbons company priced an upsized $325 million private placement of 8.125% senior notes due 2027 through its Calumet Finance subsidiary. The offering added an extra $25 million of the notes above the company's original plans.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) added 0.8% after the Canadian renewable electricity producer priced a US$750 million offering of 4.75% fixed-to-fixed reset rate junior subordinated notes maturing in 2082 and a $400 million offering of 5.25% notes also due in 2082.

To the downside, Range Resources (RRC) slid 5% in Thursday trading after the energy producer disclosed plans for a $500 million private placement of senior notes due 2030 and using the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 9.250% senior notes maturing in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTSI CLMT AQN RRC

Latest Energy Videos

How Private Capital Is Shaping The Energy Evolution

Jan 06, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular