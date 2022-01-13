Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2022: FTSI,CLMT,AQN,AQN.TO,RRC

Energy stocks turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was dropping 0.4. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.52 lower at $82.12 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was declining $0.80 to $83.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled $0.59 to $4.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, FTS International (FTSI) was hanging onto a narrow gain, rising 0.5% in late trade, after the hydraulic fracturing company scheduled a special March 3 meeting for shareholders to vote on a proposed $407.5 million, all-cash buyout offer by privately held rival ProFrac Holdings. After the deal, FTS International will become a ProFrac subsidiary.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) rose 0.3% after the hydrocarbons company priced an upsized $325 million private placement of 8.125% senior notes due 2027 through its Calumet Finance subsidiary. The offering added an extra $25 million of the notes above the company's original plans.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) added 0.8% after the Canadian renewable electricity producer priced a US$750 million offering of 4.75% fixed-to-fixed reset rate junior subordinated notes maturing in 2082 and a $400 million offering of 5.25% notes also due in 2082.

To the downside, Range Resources (RRC) slid 5% in Thursday trading after the energy producer disclosed plans for a $500 million private placement of senior notes due 2030 and using the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 9.250% senior notes maturing in 2026.

