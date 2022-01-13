Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2022: CLMT,AQN,AQN.TO,RRC

Energy stocks were broadly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising 0.4% each. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was advancing 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $0.31 to $82.33 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude was slipping $0.12 to $84.55 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.46 lower at $4.40 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) rose nearly 1% after the hydrocarbons company priced an upsized $325 million private placement of 8.125% senior notes due 2027 through its Calumet Finance subsidiary. The offering added an extra $25 million of the notes over the company's original plans.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) added 0.7% after the Canadian renewable electricity producer priced a US$750 million offering of 4.75% fixed-to-fixed reset rate junior subordinated notes maturing in 2082 and a $400 million offering of 5.25% notes also due in 2082.

Range Resources (RRC) slid 2.8% in Thursday trading after the energy producer disclosed plans for a $500 million private placement of senior notes due 2030 and using the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 9.250% senior notes maturing in 2026.

