Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2022: CLMT, VLO

Energy stocks were in the red in the lead up to Thursday's market open as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) dipped 0.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was off 6.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.15 at $82.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.08 to $84.75 per barrel and natural gas futures were 38 cents lower at $4.47 per 1 million BTU.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) and unit Calumet Finance said Wednesday priced a private placement of $325 million of 8.125% senior notes due 2027. The hydrocarbon products company was fractionally higher on the news.

Valero Energy (VLO) fell 0.4% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target for the company to $100 from $92 and retained its overweight rating.

