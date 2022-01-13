Energy
CLMT

Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2022: CLMT, VLO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were in the red in the lead up to Thursday's market open as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) dipped 0.1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was off 6.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.15 at $82.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.08 to $84.75 per barrel and natural gas futures were 38 cents lower at $4.47 per 1 million BTU.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) and unit Calumet Finance said Wednesday priced a private placement of $325 million of 8.125% senior notes due 2027. The hydrocarbon products company was fractionally higher on the news.

Valero Energy (VLO) fell 0.4% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target for the company to $100 from $92 and retained its overweight rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLMT VLO

Latest Energy Videos

How Private Capital Is Shaping The Energy Evolution

Jan 06, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular