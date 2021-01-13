Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2021: LIN, BW, CSIQ, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPD (XLE) added 0.1%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.3% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) lost 0.1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.22 to $53.43 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.11 per barrel to $56.69 and the natural gas futures were 1 cent higher to $2.76 per 1 million BTU.

Babcock & Wilcox (BW) rose almost 5% after announcing its B&W Environmental segment has won a contract valued at over $8 million.

Linde (LIN) said it will build, own and operate a proton exchange membrane electrolyzer plant at the Leuna Chemical Complex in Germany. Shares were down 0.5% before markets open on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) was trading slightly higher after its subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, completed its sale of the Slate project to Goldman Sachs Renewable Power (GS).

