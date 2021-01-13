Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2021: FTI,MRO,PXD,BW

Energy stocks were losing ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 36 cents to $52.85 per barrel after a government report finding a slightly larger than expected drop in US inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining 62 cents to $55.96 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.73 per 1 million BTU, reversing a prior gain.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sliding 2.3% lower.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) dropped 7% on Wednesday after Marathon Petroleum (MPC) said it has hired TechnipFMC chief financial officer Maryann Mannen to be its new CFO beginning on Jan. 25, succeeding the retiring Donald Templin. Marathon Petroleum shares were 4.1% lower this afternoon.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) declined 2.4% after the oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday said it has negotiated a revised credit agreement with lenders, expanding its borrowing capacity by $500 million to $2 billion and extending the maturity of the loan facility to January 2026.

To the upside, Babcock & Wilcox (BW) rose 1.9% after Wednesday saying it received an $8 million contract to design, supply and install a SPIG air-cooled condenser

