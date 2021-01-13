Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2021: CRC,MRO,FTI,PXD,BW

Energy stocks were losing ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 30 cents lower at $52.91 per barrel after a government report found a slightly larger than expected drop in US inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also declined 53 cents to $56.05 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.73 per 1 million BTU, reversing a prior gain.

In company news, California Resources (CRC) was fractionally higher late in Wednesday trading after disclosing plans for a $600 million private placement of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2026. The oil and natural gas producer will use the net proceeds to pay off its second lien term loan and redeeming all of its outstanding senior secured notes due 2027.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) declined 3.5% after the oil and natural gas producer late Tuesday said it has negotiated a revised credit agreement with lenders, expanding its borrowing capacity by $500 million to $2 billion and extending the maturity of the loan facility to January 2026.

TechnipFMC (FTI) dropped 7.5% on Wednesday after Marathon Petroleum (MPC) said it has hired TechnipFMC chief financial officer Maryann Mannen to be its new CFO beginning on Jan. 25, succeeding the retiring Donald Templin. Marathon Petroleum shares were 2.7% lower this afternoon.

To the upside, Babcock & Wilcox (BW) rose 4% after Wednesday saying it received an $8 million contract to design, supply and install a SPIG air-cooled condenser for a waste-to-energy plant in the United Kingdom.

