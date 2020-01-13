Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, LLEX, KRP

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.25%

CVX: flat

COP: +0.12%

SLB: -4.34%

OXY: +0.65%

The majority of the biggest energy stocks were trading higher during pre-market hours on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude was ahead 14 cents to $59.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while global benchmark Brent oil was advancing 14 cents to $65.12 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was flat, while the United States Natural Gas (UNG) was up more than 0.2%.

Energy stocks moving on news include:

(-) Lilis Energy (LLEX), which down more than 2% after receiving a non-binding offer from Varde Partners. Under the offer, Varde will acquire the outstanding Lilis shares that it does not already own for $0.25 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Exxon Mobil (XOM) was fractionally higher after media reported that it plans to sell its interest in Equatorial Guinea's Zabiro oil field.

(=) Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) was flat after the company priced its $77.5 million offering of 5 million common units at $15.50 a share.

