Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2020: MTRX,EPD,GEVO,LLEX

Energy stocks turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising almost 0.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down just over 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 96 cents to $58.08 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 83 cents to $64.15 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Matrix Service Co (MTRX) rose less than 1% on Monday after it was selected by private equity-backed Eagle LNG Partners to be the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for a new liquefied natural gas export facility to be built in Jacksonville, Fla. The new plant will produce around 1.65 million gallons of LNG per day and will also have 12 million gallons of storage in addition to a marine terminal and truck-loading facilities.

In other sector news:

(+) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was fractionally lower Monday afternoon. The pipeline company earlier announced a 2.3% increase in its quarterly distribution to $0.445 per unit, up from $0.4425 per unit during the previous quarter and payable Feb. 12 to investors of record on Jan. 31.

(-) Gevo (GEVO) slipped 1% on Monday after the renewable-fuels producer said it has swapped $14.4 million of its existing 12% convertible senior secured notes maturing March 15 now held by one of its institutional investors for nearly $14.1 million of new 12% convertible senior notes due on April 1, 2021, subject to shareholder approval and other conditions. The new notes will pay 8% in interest in cash and 4% payable as payment-in-kind and carry a new conversion price of $2.442 per share.

(-) Lilis Energy (LLEX) fell 23% after Varde Partners made a non-binding offer to acquire the 74.3% of Lilis shares it doesn't already own for 25 cents each, representing a 40% discount to Friday's closing price. Lilis said a special board committee previously formed to review strategic options will evaluate the Varde offer, which is set to expire Feb. 17, if not withdrawn by an earlier date.

