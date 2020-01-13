Energy Sector Update for 01/13/2020: EPD,GEVO,LLEX

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.68%

CVX +0.03%

COP -0.69%

SLB -1.88%

OXY +1.07%

Energy stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling less than 0.1% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down more than 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 53 cents to $58.51 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was off by 50 cents to $64.48 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.17 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% decrease.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) climbed over 1% after the pipeline company Monday announced a 2.3% increase in its quarterly distribution to $0.445 per unit, up from $0.4425 per unit during the previous quarter and payable Feb. 12 to investors of record on Jan. 31.

In other sector news:

(-) Gevo (GEVO) slipped almost 1% on Monday after the renewable-fuels producer said it has swapped $14.4 million of its existing 12% convertible senior secured notes maturing March 15 now held by one of its institutional investors for nearly $14.1 million of new 12% convertible senior notes due on April 1, 2021, subject to shareholder approval and other conditions. The new notes will pay 8% in interest in cash and 4% payable as payment-in-kind and carry a new conversion price of $2.442 per share.

(-) Lilis Energy (LLEX) fell 21% after Varde Partners made a non-binding offer to acquire the 74.3% of Lilis shares it doesn't already own for 25 cents each, representing a 40% discount to Friday's closing price. Lilis said a special board committee previously formed to review strategic options will evaluate the Varde offer, which is set to expire Feb. 17, if not withdrawn by an earlier date.

