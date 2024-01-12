Energy Sector Update for 01/12/2024: RNW

Energy stocks rose late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 1.1% to $72.83 a barrel, while Brent advanced 1.3% to $78.41 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 8.3% to $3.353 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, ReNew Energy Global (RNW) disclosed the refinancing of non-convertible debentures worth 23.91 billion Indian rupees ($290 million) that were issued by subsidiaries in October 2020. Its shares rose 0.6%.

Duke Energy (DUK) said its first floating solar project in Florida is now operational. Separately, its Duke Energy Carolinas unit said it will implement new rates for North Carolina customers on Jan. 15 following approval by the North Carolina Utilities Commission. Duke Energy shares rose 1.2%.

Marathon Oil (MRO) shares are expected to outperform its peers over the next 12 months as it focuses on unconventional US resource plays and prioritizes share buybacks and debt reduction, RBC Capital Markets said in a note. Marathon rose 2.1%.

EQT (EQT) rose 1.7% after the company said Thursday it has a preliminary accord for liquefaction services from Texas LNG's facility in Brownsville, Texas, to produce 500,000 tons per year of LNG under a 15-year tolling agreement.

