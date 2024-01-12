News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 01/12/2024: EQT, USAC, XLE, USO, UNG

January 12, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 1.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 5.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.8% at $74.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 2.8% to $79.60 per barrel, and natural0gas futures were 5.4% higher at $3.26 per 1 million BTU.

EQT (EQT) was up more than 2% after saying it has a preliminary accord for liquefaction services from Texas LNG's facility in Brownsville, Texas, to produce 500,000 tons per year of LNG under a 15-year tolling agreement.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.525 per unit, payable on Feb. 2 to unitholders on record on Jan. 22. USA Compression Partners was slightly advancing pre-bell.

