Energy Sector Update for 01/12/2024: DUK, EQT, MRO

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% rise and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was gaining 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.9% to $72.67 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.1% to $78.24 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 7.1% $3.32 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Duke Energy (DUK) said its first floating solar project in Florida is now operational. Its shares rose 1.6%.

EQT (EQT) was advancing 1.5% after saying it has a preliminary accord for liquefaction services from Texas LNG's facility in Brownsville, Texas, to produce 500,000 tons per year of LNG under a 15-year tolling agreement.

Marathon Oil (MRO) shares are expected to outperform its peers over the next 12 months as it focuses on unconventional US resource plays and prioritizes share buybacks and debt reduction, RBC said in a note. Marathon was up 1.4%.

