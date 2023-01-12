Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 01/12/2023: XOM, TTE, VTOL, XLE, USO, UNG

January 12, 2023 — 09:17 am EST

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.8%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.7% at $78.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.8% to $84.14 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.5% higher at $3.800 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has agreed to sell a roughly 66% stake in Esso Thailand to Bangchak Corporation in a deal that values Esso at 55.5 billion Thai baht ($1.66 billion), the companies said in separate statements. Exxon Mobil was up 0.7% in recent premarket activity.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) was up more than 1.0% after saying it has launched a biogas production unit in Mourenx, France, with a maximum capacity of 160 gigawatt-hours.

Bristow Group (VTOL) was up 0.1% after saying it has entered into two secured equipment financings for up to 145 million pounds ($176.1 million) with National Westminster Bank.

