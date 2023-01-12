Energy Sector Update for 01/12/2023: ORA, XPRO, AQN, AQN.TO

Energy stocks were gaining Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.4% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 3.4% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was climbing 1.9% to $78.88 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude gained 2.1% to $84.42 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.8% higher at $3.81 per 1 million BTUs, after the Energy Information Administration reported a surprise increase in US supplies during the seven days ended Jan. 6, rising 11 billion cubic feet compared market forecasts expecting a drop of 9 billion cubic feet last week.

In company news, Ormat Technologies (ORA) gained 1.2% after the geothermal and recovered energy firm said it signed a financing agreement for a new power plant it is building with majority owner PT Medco Power in Indonesia. Once complete in 2025, the facility will tap into the Ijen volcano cluster in East Java to produce around 34 megawatts of electricity. Details of the funding pact were not disclosed.

Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) slid 1.3% after announcing a secondary offering of nearly 7.25 million shares now owned by affiliates of Oak Hill Advisors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) fell 4.3% after the Canadian utility company said it expects to earn between $0.55 to $0.61 per share, excluding one-time items, during 2023 compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.67 per share this year. It also declared a Q1 dividend of $0.1085 per share, down from $0.1808 per share in recent quarters, and suspended its dividend reinvestment program, in a bid to improve financial flexibility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.