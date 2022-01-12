Energy Sector Update for 01/12/2022: SRLP, CLMT, VLO

Energy stocks were back on positive ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% although the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up just 0.1%, overcoming a recent decline. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was falling 0.7% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.67 to $82.89 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop of 4.6 million barrels in US inventories during the seven days ended Jan. 7 compared with market expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel decline last week. Global benchmark Brent crude also was advancing $1.48 to $85.20 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were ballooning $0.49 higher to $4.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sprague Resources (SRLP) rose 9.2% after the petroleum storage and transportation company overnight announced an unsolicited and non-binding offer from Hartree Partners to acquire the 25.5% of Sprague's limited partnership units it doesn't already own for $16.50 in cash, representing a 6.3% premium over Tuesday's closing price.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) climbed 4.8% after the hydrocarbons producer said its unit Calumet Finance plans for a $300 million private placement of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2027 and using the net proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding 7.75% senior notes due 2023.

Valero Energy (VLO) was climbing 0.3% this afternoon, easing from an earlier 1.5% advance, after Morgan Stanley Wednesday raised its price target for the oil refinery and marketing company by $8 to $100 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.