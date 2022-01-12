Energy Sector Update for 01/12/2022: SRLP, CLMT, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.59%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up by 0.41% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 7% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.72 at $81.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.46 to $84.18 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.28 higher at $4.53 per 1 million BTU.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) was rising nearly 9% after the petroleum storage and transportation company said it received an unsolicited and non-binding buyout proposal from Hartree Partners, which is offering to buy the 25.5% of outstanding Sprague Resource limited partnership units it doesn't already own for $16.50 in cash, representing a 6.3% premium over its last closing price.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) was down more than 3% after the company and its unit Calumet Finance said they plan to sell $300 million of senior unsecured notes that mature in 2027 in a private placement.

Equinor (EQNR) said it reduced its estimate for the total recoverable reserves in the Mariner field in the UK North Sea from approximately 275 million barrels to about 180 million barrels of oil equivalent.

