Energy Sector Update for 01/12/2021: USWS,RRC,TALO,OEG

Energy stocks were following commodity prices higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 72 cents to $52.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 83 cents to $56.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 8 cents higher at $2.82 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 6.2% gain.

In company news, US Well Services (USWS) was nearly 46% higher, easing from a 96% spike soon after Tuesday's opening bell after saying it has secured an extension of its hydraulic fracturing contract with Range Resources (RRC) in the Appalachian Basin. Financial details and other specifics of the contract were not disclosed. Range Resources also was 11% higher.

Orbital Energy Group (OEG) was climbing 5.7%, reversing an 8.5% decline earlier Tuesday, after the company Tuesday announced the launch of its new Eclipse Foundation Group subsidiary to provide drilling services across the southern US and specializing in challenging environments.

Talos Energy (TALO) rose 6.5% after late Monday pricing an upsized $150 million offering of 12% second-priority senior secured notes due 2026 at 97% of par. Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under the company's reserves-based lending facility.

