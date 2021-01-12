Energy Sector Update for 01/12/2021: TALO, ET, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining in Tuesday's premarket trading as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.42 at $52.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.51 to $56.17 per barrel and natural gas futures were 12 cents higher at $2.87 per 1 million BTU.

Talos Energy (TALO) subsidiary Talos Production priced an upsized offering of $150 million of additional 12% second-priority senior secured notes due 2026. Talos Energy was recently up more than 2%.

Energy Transfer (ET) promoted Bradford Whitehurst to be its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. Energy Transfer was climbing past 2% in recent trading.

