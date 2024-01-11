Energy Sector Update for 01/11/2024: CHK, SWN, XOM, TRP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing by 0.9% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.9% at $72.74 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.9% to $78.22 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.7% lower at $2.99 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and Southwestern Energy (SWN) have signed an all-stock merger agreement for $7.4 billion, the companies said. Chesapeake Energy was up over 3% in recent premarket activity.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is discussing oil and gas exploration opportunities with Algeria's state-owned energy company Sonatrach, with a deal possible as soon as this week, media outlets reported. Exxon Mobil was marginally advancing pre-bell.

TC Energy (TRP) plans to meet with representatives from Indigenous groups to discuss the sale of a stake in Nova Gas Transmission, a natural gas pipeline in western Canada, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources with knowledge of the matter. TC Energy was slightly lower pre-bell.

