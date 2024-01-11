Energy Sector Update for 01/11/2024: CHK, SWN, CLNE, XOM

Energy stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) marginally lower.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was shedding 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index dropped 2.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $72.06 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.9% to $77.49 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell by 140 billion cubic feet in the week ended Jan. 5, a larger decline than the 122 billion cubic foot decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.4% to $3.17 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shares jumped 3.3% after the company signed an all-stock merger agreement worth $7.4 billion with Southwestern Energy (SWN). Southwestern was down 2%.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) said Thursday it completed a renewable natural gas facility in early December with an expected annual supply of 1.66 million gallons at full capacity. Its shares were falling 0.7%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is discussing oil and gas exploration opportunities with Algeria's state-owned energy company Sonatrach, with a deal possible as soon as this week, media outlets reported. Exxon was fractionally lower.

