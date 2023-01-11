Energy Sector Update for 01/11/2023: WHD, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing by 0.9% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.4% at $76.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.8% to $81.86 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.6% higher at $3.732 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Cactus (WHD) was slipping past 3.3% after it priced an underwritten offering of 2.8 million shares of class A common stock for total gross proceeds of about $150 million, upsized from $125 million previously.

Shell (SHEL) had reportedly held talks with Harbour Energy to sell its Norwegian oil and gas fields last year but a deal eluded the two companies amid volatile gas prices and uncertainty about long-term outlook, Reuters reported, citing three company sources. Shell was advancing 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

