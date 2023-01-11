Energy Sector Update for 01/11/2023: WHD, EURN, FRO, BWEN

Energy
January 11, 2023 — 01:48 pm EST

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was also down 0.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.6% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3.1% to $77.44 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories increased by 19 million barrels during the seven days ended Jan. 6, rising to 439.6 million barrels compared with market expectations for a decline of 2 million barrels last week.

North Sea Brent crude was advancing 3% to $82.48 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2% lower at $3.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cactus (WHD) declined 4.3%, a day after the wellhead equipment company said it priced an upsized $150 million public offering of more than 2.8 million Class A common shares. The stock sale was increased in size by $25 million over the company's original plans, with the proceeds slated to help Cactus fund its proposed purchase of FlexSteel Technologies Holdings.

Euronav (EURN) rose 1.1% after rejecting efforts by Frontline (FRO) to scrap their proposed merger, saying the rival tanker company failed to provide a satisfactory reason for its decision. Euronav contends it has "done everything in its power to make this transaction a success," and was still assessing its options, including potential legal actions or arbitration. Frontline shares were falling 5.3% Wednesday afternoon.

Broadwind (BWEN) stock rose as high as 112% to touch its best share price since April 2021 after the energy infrastructure company overnight announced a $175 million order to build towers for an unnamed wind turbines manufacturer. Work will begin later this year at Broadwind facilities in Texas and Wisconsin and conclude by the end of 2024, the company said.

