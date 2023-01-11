Energy Sector Update for 01/11/2023: FTI, WHD, EURN, FRO, BWEN

Energy stocks were narrowly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.8% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 3.4% higher at $77.64 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories increased by 19 million barrels during the seven days ended Jan. 6, rising to 439.6 million barrels compared with market expectations for a decline of 2 million barrels last week.

North Sea Brent crude was advancing 3.5% to $82.92 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures added 0.8% to $3.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) was 0.1% higher after fluctuating between small gains and losses. The oilfield services overnight said it received a "significant" contract valued at between $75 million to $250 million to design, produce and install pipe in the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian North Sea.

Euronav (EURN) slid 1.9% after rejecting efforts by Frontline (FRO) to scrap their proposed merger, saying the rival tanker firm failed to provide a satisfactory reason for its decision. Euronav contends it has "done everything in its power to make this transaction a success," and was still assessing its options, including potential legal actions or arbitration. Frontline shares were falling almost 8%.

Cactus (WHD) declined 4.2%, a day after the wellhead equipment company said it priced an upsized $150 million public offering of more than 2.8 million Class A common shares.

To the upside, Broadwind (BWEN) stock rose as high as 121% to touch its best share price since April 2021 after the energy infrastructure company overnight announced a $175 million order to build towers for an unnamed wind turbines manufacturer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.