Energy Sector Update for 01/11/2022: LAC,LAC.TO,ADM,TRGP

Energy stocks were sharply higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gaining 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index surged 5.1% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell nearly 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped $3.13 to $81.36 per barrel as global benchmark Brent advanced $2.88 to $83.75. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $4.16 per million BTU.

In company news, Lithium Americas (LAC) shares rose more than 13% after two analysts upgraded the Canadian lithium miner Tuesday, with Piper Sandler shifting to overweight from neutral and increasing its share price target by $9 to $41 while Deutsche Bank raised its rating to buy from hold and lifted its share price target by $3 to $34.

Targa Resources (TRGP) climbed 2.6% after the midstream energy pipelines operator said it would pay about $925 million to increase stakes in joint ventures with Stonepeak Partners. After the transactions close Friday, Targa will own 25% of the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, 75% of the Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline and 100% of the Train 6 fractionator in Texas.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) was edging 0.2% higher, reversing a small decline earlier Tuesday, after the agricultural processor announced plans to build a 350-mile pipeline to divert carbon dioxide from two ethanol plants in Iowa into underground storage. The pipeline will have spare capacity to serve ADM customers in the region, the company said.

