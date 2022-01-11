Energy Sector Update for 01/11/2022: FTI, MTDR, RDS.A, RDS.B, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently gaining 0.7% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.69 at $79.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.37 to $82.37 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.021 lower at $4.058 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was down more nearly 6% after saying it is voluntarily delisting its shares from Euronext Paris.

Matador Resources (MTDR) said David Lancaster will retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company, effective March 31. Matador Resources was climbing past 1% recently.

Petronas, Malaysia's state-owned energy company, said it will collaborate with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) unit Sarawak Shell Berhad on carbon capture and storage projects in the country and elsewhere in the region. Shell was slightly higher in recent pre-bell activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.