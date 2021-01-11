Energy Sector Update for 01/11/2021: TOT, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were slipping by more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.50 at $51.74 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.77 to $55.22 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

Total (TOT) announced that it acquired Fonroche Biogaz, a company that designs, builds and operates anaerobic digestion units in France and the current market leader in the production of renewable gas. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Total was slipping near 3% in recent trading.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), or Petrobras, reported record annual oil production of 2.28 million barrels per day for 2020, exceeding the previous record of 2.23 million in 2015, according to a company filing. Petrobras was recently down nearly 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.