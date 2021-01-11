Energy Sector Update for 01/11/2021: AR,TALO,PBA,PPL.TO

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 8 cents to $52.32 per barrel, reversing a prior decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract still was declining 23 cents to $55.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was slipping 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was posting a less than 0.1% gain.

In company news, Antero Resources (AR) rose 11% on Monday after the oil and natural gas producer announced plans for a $500 million private placement of senior unsecured notes due 2029, subject to market conditions. The company expects to use the net proceeds to redeem all $310.5 million of its 5.125% senior notes due 2022 and to pay down its existing credit facility.

Talos Energy (TALO) climbed 2.3% after disclosing plans for a $100 million follow-on offering of its 12% second-priority senior secured notes due 2026 and using the net proceeds to repay borrowings owed under its reserves-based lending facility. The company previously priced an upsized $500 million of the 2022 notes on Dec. 17.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) slid fractionally after Monday saying it was considering an offering of hybrid subordinated debt securities and using the net proceeds to redeem its Series 11 and Series 13 cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset class A preferred shares, repaying other outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.

