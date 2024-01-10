Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2024: XOM, VTLE, PBR, SLB

Energy stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index dropped 1.3%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, gained 1.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5, following a decrease of 4.4 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.3% to $71.28 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.1% to $76.71 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled 5% to $3.03 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Exxon Mobil's (XOM) units at its petroleum and chemical production site in Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon, France, are running normally, OPIS reported Wednesday. One of the units was shut in mid-December after the company faced flaring and noise issues, the report said. Exxon shares dropped 1.3%.

Vital Energy (VTLE) said late Tuesday its Q4 production averaged about 113.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent a day, above guidance of 101.8 to 105.8 MBOE/d. Its shares were down 2%.

Petrobras (PBR) said it informed Vibra Energia it does not intend to extend its ongoing trademark license agreement that ends in June 2029. Petrobras shares were 0.2% lower.

Schlumberger (SLB) said it has signed an investment and technology partnership agreement with Geminus AI for the deployment of the artificial intelligence model builder to explore oil and gas. Schlumberger was down 0.8%.

