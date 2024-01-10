Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2024: XLE, USO, UNG, TTE

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 1% higher while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down nearly 5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.2% at $72.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil was 0.8% higher at $78.20 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 4.1% lower at $3.06 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said Wednesday it signed an agreement with Impact Oil and Gas Namibia to acquire an additional participating interest of 10.5% in block 2913B and nearly 9.4% in block 2912 in Namibia. The company's shares were up 0.2% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

