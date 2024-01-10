Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2024: VTLE, PBR, SLB

Energy stocks were retreating Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down 1.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was 0.1% lower.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5 following a decrease of 4.4 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.3% to $71.28 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was 1.3% lower at $76.60 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 5.5% to $3.02 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Vital Energy (VTLE) said late Tuesday its Q4 production averaged about 113.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent a day, above guidance of 101.8 to 105.8 MBOE/d. Its shares were down 1.6%.

Petrobras (PBR) said it informed Vibra Energia it does not intend to extend its ongoing trademark license agreement that ends in June 2029. Petrobras shares were 0.6% lower.

Schlumberger (SLB) said it has signed an investment and technology partnership agreement with Geminus AI for the deployment of the artificial intelligence model builder to explore oil and gas. Schlumberger was down almost 1%.

