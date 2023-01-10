Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2023: RIG,DVN,NESR,FRO,EURN

Energy stocks turned solidly higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both advancing 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 1.5%, erasing a morning slide. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index climbed 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 0.8% higher at $75.12 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 0.7% to $80.19 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures slumped 8.2% to $3.59 per 1 million BTU, touching its lowest price since late in 2021.

Transocean (RIG) rose 3%. Its Transocean Titan Financing unit late Monday priced a $525 million private placement of 8.375% senior secured notes due 2028. After paying underwriter discounts and other offering expenses, the company is expecting to pocket around $515 million in net proceeds, which will help fund acquisition, construction and other improvements for its Deepwater Titan rig.

Devon Energy (DVN) gained 1.5%. The company said Tuesday saying severe winter weather likely cut its Q4 production by around 2% to 636,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Mizuho cut its price target for Devon shares by $4 to $86.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) climbed 1.5% after the oilfield-services Tuesday said it received an expanded, nine-year wireline platform contract in Saudi Arabia adding cased-hole and perforation services to its responsibilities under an existing contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Frontline (FRO) surged 26% after the tanker company, without disclosing a reason, overnight said it scrapped its proposed merger with Euronav (EURN). The companies announced a preliminary deal in April and finalized the transaction in mid-July, with investors set to receive 1.45 of a Frontline share for each of their Euronav shares. Euronav slumped 15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.