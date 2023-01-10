Energy
FRO

Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2023: FRO, EURN, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

January 10, 2023 — 09:21 am EST

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.4% at $74.94 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.3% to $79.90 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5.1% lower at $3.71 per 1 million BTU.

Frontline (FRO) was gaining over 24% in value, a day after the company said it terminated its merger with Euronav (EURN) and will no longer seek a listing on Euronext Brussels. The company did not disclose a reason for the termination. Euronav was more than 18% lower recently.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been assigned oil and gas exploration rights to two offshore blocks in Egypt's Nile Delta, Reuters reported, citing a company statement. Exxon Mobil was marginally advancing recently.

