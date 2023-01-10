Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2023: DVN,NESR,FRO,EURN

Energy stocks were hanging on for narrow gains Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising less than 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 1.4%, reversing a morning slide, although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $75.39 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 0.8% to $80.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 7.2% lower at $3.63 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Devon Energy (DVN) gaining almost 1% after Tuesday saying severe winter weather likely cut its Q4 production by around 2% to 636,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The stock also was under pressure after Mizuho Tuesday cut its price target for Devon shares by $4 to $86.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) climbed 1.8% higher after the oilfield-services Tuesday said it received an expanded, nine-year wireline platform contract in Saudi Arabia adding cased-hole and perforation services to its responsibilities under an existing contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Frontline (FRO) sped nearly 28% higher after the tanker company, without disclosing a reason, overnight said it scrapped its proposed merger with Euronav (EURN). The companies announced an preliminary deal in April and finalized the transaction in mid-July, with investors set to receive 1.45 of a Frontline share for each of their Euronav shares. Euronav shares were down more than 13% Tuesday afternoon.

