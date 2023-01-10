Energy
DVN

Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2023: DVN,NESR,FRO,EURN

January 10, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were hanging on for narrow gains Tuesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising less than 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 1.4%, reversing a morning slide, although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $75.39 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 0.8% to $80.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 7.2% lower at $3.63 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Devon Energy (DVN) gaining almost 1% after Tuesday saying severe winter weather likely cut its Q4 production by around 2% to 636,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The stock also was under pressure after Mizuho Tuesday cut its price target for Devon shares by $4 to $86.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) climbed 1.8% higher after the oilfield-services Tuesday said it received an expanded, nine-year wireline platform contract in Saudi Arabia adding cased-hole and perforation services to its responsibilities under an existing contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Frontline (FRO) sped nearly 28% higher after the tanker company, without disclosing a reason, overnight said it scrapped its proposed merger with Euronav (EURN). The companies announced an preliminary deal in April and finalized the transaction in mid-July, with investors set to receive 1.45 of a Frontline share for each of their Euronav shares. Euronav shares were down more than 13% Tuesday afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVN
NESR
FRO
EURN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.