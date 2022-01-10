Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2022: RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, WTI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 5% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.22 at $78.68 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.27 to $81.66 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.242 higher at $4.158 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has been shortlisted as one of the bidders for Spring Energy, the Indian renewable platform that has been put up for sale by Actis, the Economic Times reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Shell was slightly advancing recently.

BP (BP) was marginally higher after saying it will begin to repurchase up to $500 million of its shares for a period up to and including Feb. 7.

W&T Offshore (WTI) said it has agreed to acquire the working interests and the operatorship of certain producing shallow water assets in the central region of the Gulf of Mexico from privately-held ANKOR E&P Holdings and KOA Energy LP. W&T Offshore was lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.