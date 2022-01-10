Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2022: ADN, TGA, TGL, CECE

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.66 to $78.24 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $0.85 to $80.90 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.19 higher at $4.10 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) dropped 7.6%. The hydrogen fuel-cell technology company Monday said it signed a distribution and service agreement with Calscan Solutions, which will market, resell, install, and service Advent's M-ZER0 and SereneU fuel cell products to customers in the oil and gas sector seeking to reduce methane emissions.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) declined 5% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer said it averaged around 12,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, up from 12,400 barrels per day during the year-ago period. For 2021, it averaged about 12,900 barrels per day, in line with its guidance expecting production last year in a range of 12,000 to 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

CECO Environmental (CECE) fell about 2.0% after the energy and industrial services company Monday announced its purchase of industrial flow control equipment company GRC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but CECO said GRC - which will be integrated with its Effox-Flextor-Mader joint venture - is expected to expand its addressable market to about $500 million from $200 million.

