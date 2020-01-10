Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2020: XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN, BKR

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Suntrust/DA Davidson reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude fell intraday, declining to levels last seen before the US killing of a top Iranian military leader, as tensions de-escalated after Tehran's strike on US troops in Iraq failed to alter supply fundamentals.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell by 0.4% to $59.33, which is lower than the $60.80 close on Jan. 2, a day before the US drone attack at Bagdad airport that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Suleimani. After the killing, WTI had touched $65.

Brent futures were also drifting lower on Friday, down by 0.1% to $65.29, following a similar trajectory.

"An apparent de-escalation in Middle East tensions improved investor sentiment" before the signing of a US-China partial trade deal next week, according to a research note from DA Davidson Wealth Management.

Responding to Iran's ballistic missiles attack on US troops in Iraqi bases on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin unveiled economic sanctions Friday. The US has targeted Tehran's billion-dollar metals industry and senior Iranian officials, "who have advanced the regime's destabilizing objectives."

"The US is targeting senior Iranian officials for their involvement and complicity in Tuesday's ballistic missile strikes," Mnuchin said in a statement. "We are also designating Iran's largest metals manufacturers, and imposing sanctions on new sectors of the Iranian economy including construction, manufacturing, and mining."

ANZ Research said in a research note that oil prices appeared to be on a similar path that was seen following the Saudi Aramco attacks. Back then too, prices surged after the attack and then subsided as supplies were restored.

"However, the situation remains fluid, and the risk of conflict escalation, which could push oil prices higher for a sustained period, remains," Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ, said in the note.

Suntrust Private Wealth said it expects US crude to remain elevated in the near term, trading on Middle East headlines rather than fundamentals. "This could include West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices overshooting into the high $60s to low $70s upon further military escalation in the Middle East or crude oil supply disruptions elsewhere."

Suntrust further added that the recent developments had failed to alter the "demand-supply fundamentals for crude oil."

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said the US crude supplies surged by 1.2 million barrels over a week to Jan. 3, after falling in each of the previous three weeks. The jump surprised the market, which according to data compiled by S&P Global Platts, expected a drop of 3.7 million barrels.

Meanwhile, the number of oil rigs operating in the US dropped by 11 to 659 during the week that ended on Jan. 10, the lowest level since March 2017, according to data compiled by energy services firm Baker Hughes. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US fell by 15 to 781 as gas rigs slid by four to 119.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation increased by a whopping 93 to 120, and gas rigs surged by 25 to 83. As a result, the North American total soared by 103 to 984 versus 1,259 a year ago, the data showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.