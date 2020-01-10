Energy
Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2020: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, GEL, RIG, KRP

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.13%

CVX: +0.12%

COP: flat

SLB: flat

OXY: -0.24%

The leading energy stocks were mixed during pre-market hours on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost 7 cents to $59.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark Brent crude added 1 cent to $65.38 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.21 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, United States Oil (USO) was down 0.3% while United States Natural Gas (UNG) was gaining more than 2%.

Among stocks moving on news:

(-) Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) retreated more than 8% after pricing its public offering of 5 million common units at $15.50 per unit for total gross proceeds of about $77.5 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Genesis Energy, L.P (GEL) gained less than 1% after pricing a public offering of $750 million of its 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2028.

(=) Meanwhile, Transocean (RIG) was flat after the company priced a $750 million private placement of 8% senior unsecured notes due 2027.

