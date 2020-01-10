Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2020: PBA,PPL.TO,KRP,WES,CEO,PEH.V,KMI

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.75%

CVX -0.70%

COP -0.97%

SLB -0.15%

OXY +1.22%

Energy stocks continued to drift lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.7% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 52 cents lower at $59.04 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declining 44 cents to $64.93 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 4 cents to $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US energy companies pulled another 11 oil drill rigs out of the field and idled four more natural gas rigs since last week, dragging the combined rig count across the country to 781 during the seven days ended Jan. 10, falling to the lowest level since March 2017, according to data released Friday by Baker Hughes (BKR). But the North American total surged over last week, with Canadian operators bringing 93 oil rigs and 25 gas rigs online to 120 and 83 rigs, respectively, and lifting the overall rig count this week to 984, up 103 from the prior reporting period.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Pembina Pipeline (PBA) inched higher in late Friday trading, overcoming an early 1% decline after the Canadian pipeline operator said it has closed on its $1 billion debt offering consisting of $250 million each of the company's 4.02% senior unsecured notes due March 2028 and its 3.62% medium-term notes maturing in April 2029 along with another $500 million of its previously issued 4.75% notes maturing in 2048. Net proceeds wil be used to repay debt from its recent purchase of the US portion of the Cochin Pipeline system from Morgan Kinder (MKI) and funding capital projects.

In other sector news:

(-) CNOOC Ltd (CEO) was down nearly 2% on Friday after Primeline Energy Holdings (PEH.V) said an arbitration panel in Singapore is expecting to issue a final decision by the end of February in its dispute with the Chinese energy major over a natural gas production contract for a well in the south China Sea operated by CNOOC. Primeline has been seeking to recover lost revenue and damages following production delays and other problems at the facility dating back to 2013. CNOOC has filed a counter-claim seeking RMB400 million from Primeline.

(-) Western Midstream Partners (WES) declined just over 1% after late Thursday pricing a $3.5 billion private placement of senior notes maturing between 2023 and 2050. In addition to $300 million of its floating rate senior notes due 2023, the pipeline company also sold $1 billion of its 3.10% senior notes due 2025 at 99.962% of their face value and $1.2 billion of 4.05% senior notes due 2030 at 99.90% of par along with another $1 billion of 5.25% senior notes due 2050 at 99.442% of par. Net proceeds will be used to retire the company's $3 billion term loan credit facility and other debt.

(-) Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) fell 9% on Friday after the natural gas mineral and royalty partnership priced a $77.5 million public offering of 5 million common units at $15.50 apiece, representing an 11% discount to Thursday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund a portion of Kimbell's proposed cash-and-stock purchase of oil and natural royalty interests now held by Springbok Energy Partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.