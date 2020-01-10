Energy Sector Update for 01/10/2020: KRP,WES,CEO,PEH.V

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks continue to drift lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling just over 0.4% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down nearly 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 43 cents to $59.13 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 16 cents to $65.21 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.22 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting an 0.8% retreat.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) fell over 9% on Friday after the natural gas mineral and royalty partnership priced a $77.5 million public offering of 5 million common units at $15.50 apiece, representing a 11% discount to Thursday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to fund a portion of Kimbell's proposed cash-and-stock purchase of oil and natural royalty interests now held by Springbok Energy Partners.

In other sector news:

(-) CNOOC Ltd (CEO) was down more than 1% on Friday after Primeline Energy Holdings (PEH.V) said an arbitration panel in Singapore is expecting to issue a final decision by the end of February in its dispute with the Chinese energy major over a natural gas production contract for a well in the south China Sea operated by CNOOC. Primeline has been seeking to recover lost revenue and damages following production delays and other problems at the facility dating back to 2013. CNOOC has filed a counter-claim seeking RMB400 million from Primeline.

(-) Western Midstream Partners (WES) declined 2% after late Thursday pricing a $3.5 billion private placement of senior notes maturing between 2023 and 2050. In addition to $300 million of its floating rate senior notes due 2023, the pipeline company also sold $1 billion of its 3.10% senior notes due 2025 at 99.962% of their face value and $1.2 billion of 4.05% senior notes due 2030 at 99.90% of par along with another $1 billion of 5.25% senior notes due 2050 at 99.442% of par. Net proceeds will be used to retire the company's $3 billion term loan credit facility and other debt.

