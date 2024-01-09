News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 01/09/2024: ES, XOM, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

January 09, 2024 — 09:23 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.5% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up almost 6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2% at $72.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.8% to $77.48 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 5% higher at $3.13 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Eversource Energy (ES) was slipping past 3% after saying it expects to record a Q4 after-tax other-than-temporary impairment charge between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion, reflecting its current estimate of the fair value of its three offshore wind projects.

Ecopetrol (EC) was almost 1% higher after it announced a cash tender offer to repurchase its 4.125% notes due 2025.

A civil lawsuit alleging ExxonMobil (XOM), Koch Industries and the American Petroleum Institute misled the public on climate change issues can proceed in a Minnesota state court after the US Supreme Court declined to have it tried in a federal court. ExxonMobil was slightly advancing pre-bell.

