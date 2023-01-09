Energy Sector Update for 01/09/2023: SPI,RIG,VTLE,LPI

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.4% compared with a 0.6% decline for the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE).

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 2.0% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.5% to $74.89 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing 1.4% to $79.64 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.2% higher at $4.11 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SPI Energy (SPI) rose 15% after Monday saying it has begun volume production of 410- and 550-watt M10 solar modules for residential and commercial customers, respectively, from its expanded Solar 4 America facility in Sacramento, California. The new line adds another 550 megawatts of yearly production capacity at Solar 4 America, which made around 700 megawatts of 330- and 410-watt modules during 2022 and is expecting overall capacity to grow to as much as 2.4 gigawatts this year.

Transocean (RIG) sailed to an 8.2% gain after Monday launching a $500 million private placement of senior secured notes maturing in 2028. A portion of the net proceeds will be used to fund construction, acquisition and other improvements for its Deepwater Titan drill ship, the company said.

Vital Energy (VTLE) climbed 0.4% after the oil and natural gas producer Monday began trading under its new name and ticker symbol after overnight completing its rebranding from Laredo Petroleum (LPI). Vital also said it expects Q4 production likely reached 35,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared with its forecast expecting between 32,000 to 34,000 barrels during the quarter.

