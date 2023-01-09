Energy Sector Update for 01/09/2023: KEX, SPI, RIG, VTLE

Energy stocks were ending narrowly mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% compared with a 0.4% decline for the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE).

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 2.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 1.4% higher at $74.79 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing 1.5% to $79.73 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 6% to $3.93 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kirby (KEX) added nearly 1% after the bulk liquids and tanker company said its board has concluded it would proceed with its existing plans for its marine transportation and its distribution and services units after completing a strategic review of the business. It had said it was considering a potential sale or spinoff of the distribution and services unit.

Transocean (RIG) sailed to an 6.8% gain after launching a $500 million private placement of senior secured notes maturing in 2028. A portion of the net proceeds will be used to fund construction, acquisition and other improvements for its Deepwater Titan drill ship, the company said.

SPI Energy (SPI) rose 14% after saying it has begun volume production of 410- and 550-watt M10 solar modules for residential and commercial customers, respectively, from its expanded Solar 4 America facility in Sacramento, California.

Among decliners, Vital Energy (VTLE) turned about 0.9% lower shortly before Monday's closing bell as the oil and natural gas producer Monday began trading under its new name and ticker symbol after overnight completing its rebranding from Laredo Petroleum (LPI).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.